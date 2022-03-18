New Copyright Board May Not Draw Much Of A Crowd At First

By Tiffany Hu (March 18, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Set to begin hearing cases this spring, the new Copyright Claims Board is meant to be a low-cost, quick option for copyright owners to bring their infringement claims, but attorneys say litigants may not rush to take cases to the board right as it gets up and running. In late 2020, Congress passed the Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act, which directed the U.S. Copyright Office to establish the CCB, a voluntary, alternative tribunal to district court for copyright owners to resolve disputes valued under $30,000. The CCB was supposed to begin hearing cases at the end of last year, but rulemaking...

