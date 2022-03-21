SD Gov. Signs Bill Capping Home Grow For Pot Patients

By Sam Reisman (March 21, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed six cannabis and hemp bills into law Friday, amending the state's new medical marijuana regime by capping the number of plants patients can cultivate at home and allowing health care facilities to set limits on services they provide. The final version of S.B. 24 that reached the governor's desk sets the maximum amount of cannabis plants that patients can grow at home at two flowering and two nonflowering plants, reduced from an earlier version of the legislation that permitted up to six plants total. The 2020 ballot referendum that paved the way for legalized medical...

