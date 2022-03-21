Tennis Legend Accused Of Hiding Assets To Shirk Debts

By Richard Crump (March 21, 2022, 3:36 PM GMT) -- Prosecutors accused German tennis legend Boris Becker of trying to "play the system" by hiding assets from bankruptcy trustees and failing to hand over his trophies to settle his debts as the trial kicked off Monday. The case against the German tennis legend, seen here at the 1989 French Open, boils down to "everyday issues of knowledge and dishonesty," the prosecution has said. (Photo by Marc Francotte/TempSport/Corbis via Getty Images) Prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley said, as she opened the case for the British government's Insolvency Service, that the seemingly complex Insolvency Act charges "boil down to everyday issues of knowledge and dishonesty." Becker,...

