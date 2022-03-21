Developer Loses Appeal To Claim $2.5M Deposit From Insurer

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 21, 2022, 1:40 PM GMT) -- The Privy Council ruled on Monday that British American Insurance must pay almost $2.5 million back to a property owner that it had been holding as a guarantee for a property developer, rejecting the developer's claim to be the true owner of the cash. The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council dismissed an appeal by Prickly Bay Waterside Ltd., a property developer involved in building homes in Grenada in the Caribbean. Prickly Bay claimed that British American Insurance Company Ltd. was holding $2.47 million on trust on its behalf and that the money should therefore have been paid back to the developer when...

