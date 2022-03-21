Developer Says Mishcon's 'Negligence' On Flats Cost £48M

By Christopher Crosby (March 21, 2022, 3:01 PM GMT) -- Mishcon de Reya's advice that a property investor should build around a tenant rather than buying it out delayed a project to build luxury flats that cost the company its £48 million ($63 million) investment, lawyers for the investor told a London court on Monday. The law firm should have told Aurium Real Estate London Ultra Prime Ltd. that its strategy for pressuring a tenant into leaving the development site near Kensington Gardens in west London was not legally viable, lawyers for the investor argued at the start of a High Court trial. Rupert Reed QC, representing Aurium, said the Aurium wasted...

