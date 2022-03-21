3 Firms Steer Anaplan's $10.7B Go-Private Thoma Bravo Buy

By Charlie Innis (March 21, 2022, 10:21 AM EDT) -- Business management software developer Anaplan said Monday it plans to be bought by Thoma Bravo in a deal worth $10.7 billion that will take the company private, with guidance by three law firms. Anaplan is receiving counsel from Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP is advising Thoma Bravo. The all-cash deal calls for private equity firm Thoma Bravo to acquire Anaplan for $66 per share, which is a roughly 46% premium to the San Francisco company's average stock price in the five days leading up to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS