Investcorp Drops $141M On Rome Office Building

By Andrew McIntyre (March 21, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Investcorp has purchased an office property in Rome for €128 million ($141.2 million), according to an announcement on Monday from the global investment firm. The deal is for Via Paolo di Dono 44, which has 32,200 square meters (roughly 346, 600 square feet) of space and is fully leased to United Nations agency the International Fund for Agricultural Development. Investcorp did not disclose sell-side information in its announcement on Monday. The property is located eight miles south of central Rome. "This acquisition validates our strategy of acquiring office and industrial assets in Europe, and it aligns with our focus on high-quality,...

