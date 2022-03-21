Monster Re-Energizes 'Red Dawg' TM Fight With Red Bull

By Joanne Faulkner (March 21, 2022, 5:16 PM GMT) -- Monster Energy urged a London court on Monday to allow it to launch a line of drinks under a "Red Dawg" label, arguing it was too big a player to need a free ride on earlier designs used by rival Red Bull. The high-caffeine drinks manufacturer asked the High Court to overturn a 2021 decision by the U.K.'s Intellectual Property Office that prevented Monster from registering "Red Dawg" in Britain because it rides on the coat-tails of earlier designs used by the Austrian giant, Red Bull GMBH. Andrew Norris QC, counsel for Monster Energy Company, told the High Court that it was...

