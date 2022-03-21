Ex-Paul Weiss Antitrust Leader, BigLaw Attys Form Boutique

By Justin Wise (March 21, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Rick Rule, a longtime BigLaw partner who co-led Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP's antitrust group, has left the firm to form a new competition boutique along with a former Paul Weiss attorney and an ex-leader of Covington & Burling LLP's antitrust practice. The new firm, Rule Garza Howley LLP, launched in Washington on Monday as a shop focused on various aspects of antitrust, including mergers and acquisitions, government investigations and litigation. Along with Rule, the firm chair, founding name partners are former Covington & Burling partner and vice chair Deborah Garza and former Paul Weiss counsel Dan Howley, who...

