Corporate Credit Card Co. Ramp Lands $8.1B Valuation

By McCord Pagan (March 21, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Financial technology startup Ramp on Monday said its valuation roughly doubled in just seven months to $8.1 billion as part of its latest funding round, which included Founders Fund, Citi, Goldman Sachs, D1 Capital Partners and Thrive Capital. The New York-based corporate spend management and credit card business said in a statement the $750 million debt and equity round comes after Ramp saw its revenue grow by nearly 10 times in 2021 and as it has more than 5,000 companies now using its platform. "We are pursuing an extraordinary opportunity to overhaul an industry that historically has been misaligned and out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS