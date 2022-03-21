Swiss Investment Firm Wins Interest On €53M Mine Payment

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 21, 2022, 6:17 PM GMT) -- A court ruled on Monday that a Spanish company running a Rio Tinto mine must pay interest on an overdue €53 million ($58.5 million) debt to an investment management firm, after finding that the debt had become due in 2015. High Court Judge Neil Calver ruled that Atalaya Mining PLC, a Spanish mining company in charge of operating the Rio Tinto copper mine in southern Spain, must pay interest on the loan, which the court decided was up to six years overdue by the time the company repaid it in 2021. The judge ruled that Atalaya owed the interest to Astor...

