Wilkinson Barker Nabs Ex-NTIA Leader For DC Office

By Jack Rodgers (March 22, 2022, 12:10 PM EDT) -- Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP has added a former National Telecommunications and Information Administration leader as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Monday. Evelyn L. Remaley joins Wilkinson Barker after nearly a decade with the NTIA in varying roles, most recently serving as the agency's acting administrator and acting assistant secretary for commerce for communications, the firm said. During her time with that agency, she led several efforts surrounding the funding of cybersecurity and broadband installation, the firm said. Remaley is the latest boost to Wilkinson Barker's telecommunications bench. The firm added Daniel Kahn — a seven-and-a-half-year Federal Communications...

