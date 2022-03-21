NJ Senate Panel Affirms 3 New Judges, 7 Renominations

By Nick Muscavage (March 21, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday approved three nominees for judgeships and affirmed seven sitting judges for renominations to the bench, the majority of whom are sitting in the Superior Court's Passaic County vicinage. During Monday's meeting, the senators on the panel also spoke in favor of the remote court format rolled out by the state's judiciary during the pandemic, and discussed organizing a hearing at a later date to discuss maintaining some of the court's virtual features in a post-pandemic world. The three nominations approved by the committee to serve as new judges include Aravind Aithal and Gregg...

