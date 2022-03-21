Skadden Lands Ex-SEC Enforcer Who Led 1st SPAC Action

By Katryna Perera (March 21, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP announced Monday that a former associate director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Enforcement Division will join the firm in Washington after nearly two decades at the agency, where her was capped by a groundbreaking case against a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, and a major bribery settlement with Credit Suisse. Anita Bandy will join Skadden on April 4 as a partner in its securities enforcement practice. In a phone call with Law360, Bandy said she hopes her broad experience will allow her to serve any and all of Skadden's clients. "Skadden's capital markets and...

