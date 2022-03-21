Bioscience Co. Settles Challenge To $70M Private Placement

By Jeff Montgomery (March 21, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Selecta Biosciences Inc. has agreed to limit terms of stock warrants worth millions in cash to directors who participated in a larger, and allegedly unfair, $70 million private placement, as part of a settlement for a Delaware Chancery Court derivative stockholder suit alleging multiple board failures surrounding the deal. Under the stipulation of settlement, which was filed Friday, the four directors who acquired the warrants will waive their right to redeem them for more than 2 million shares of stock at $1.46 per share in the event of a company sale. The change is expected to reduce the company's liabilities and...

