Cooley-Led Biopharm Startup Plans For $60M IPO

By Charlie Innis (March 21, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- AN2 Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical startup developing treatment for a rare form of lung disease, set a price range on Monday for an initial public offering that would raise $60 million at the midpoint, advised by Cooley LLP and underwriters' counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. The Menlo Park, California-based company plans to offer four million shares in the range of $14 to $16 per share, raising $60 million at the midpoint. AN2 plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker "ANTX," according to its amended registration statement. AN2 focuses on rare, chronic diseases with high unmet medical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS