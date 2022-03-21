DOL Wants To Roll Back Changes To Contractor Bias Evals

By Abby Wargo (March 21, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's contract compliance watchdog on Monday proposed a change to a Trump administration rule that would roll back some changes to bias evaluations and bolster its ability to investigate discrimination by federal contractors and subcontractors. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs wants to retool the "Nondiscrimination Obligations of Federal Contractors and Subcontractors: Procedures to Resolve Potential Employment Discrimination" final rule to loosen some unnecessarily strict procedures it set in stone, the agency said Monday. The Trump administration implemented the rule on Dec. 10, 2020. "The proposed modifications would restore flexibility to OFCCP's preenforcement and conciliation procedures,...

