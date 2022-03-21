Unsatisfied With Fixes, UK Watchdog Deepens Auction Probe

By Bryan Koenig (March 21, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer said Friday that asset manager Ritchie Bros.' proposed fixes hadn't assuaged concerns over the planned £775 million ($1.08 billion) acquisition of Euro Auctions, prompting an in-depth review of the deal's implications for construction machinery auctions. The Competition and Markets Authority said the companies had "offered undertakings" to address concerns raised this month that the deal is likely to lessen competition for auction services. It wasn't enough to stave off an in-depth phase 2 investigation. "Many businesses across the UK rely on Ritchie Bros and Euro Auctions to buy and sell heavy construction machinery in the UK. This...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS