Chinese Wooden Cabinet Tariffs Get CIT Signoff

By Max Jaeger (March 22, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commerce Department can change up its methodology for computing anti-dumping duties as long as accuracy is the goal, a Court of International Trade judge said Monday as he approved tariffs on Chinese wooden cabinets. Commerce used financials from Romanian veneer manufacturer S.C. Sigstrat S.A. to calculate the duties owed by plaintiff Ancientree Cabinet Co., but Ancientree challenged the agency for applying a different methodology than the last time it used Sigstrat's financials in an anti-dumping investigation. "Commerce having now provided additional explanation of its calculations, the court concludes that the financial ratio calculations are supported by substantial evidence and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS