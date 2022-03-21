BakerHostetler Adds 20-Person Morgan Lewis IP Team in Calif.

By James Mills (March 21, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler continued its West Coast expansion by bringing on a team of 20 intellectual property pros from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP to work in its Costa Mesa office in Orange County, California, the firm announced Monday. The team consists of five attorneys and three paralegals, plus patent agents, IP specialists, docketing specialists, billing personnel and more. Attorney Mark Itri put together the team and arranged for them all to move with him. Itri joins BakerHostetler's IP practice groups on the electrical, mechanical and computer science prosecution team as a partner. Attorneys Michael Dreznes and Mark Bentley both join as partners,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS