Longtime Alaska Rep. Young Recalled As A Native Champion

By Joyce Hanson (March 21, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The National Congress of American Indians and others are mourning the death of U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, the longest-serving Republican in the history of the House of Representatives, saying the congressman was a champion for Indian and Alaska Native land rights and economic development. Young, who died Friday at the age of 88, was first elected during the Nixon administration in 1973. He was named at the start of the 112th Congress in 2011 to serve as the chairman for the Subcommittee on Indian and Alaska Native Affairs, a revived panel within the House Natural Resources Committee. Also chair of...

