Commerce Bakes In Hefty Duties For Indian Soybean Meal

By Grace Dixon (March 21, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce finalized a slate of duties for Indian imports of organic soybean meal, cementing anti-dumping duties reaching up to 18.8% and countervailing duties as steep as 283.91%. Commerce laid out the new rates in an affirmative final determination Friday, wrapping up a probe kick-started at the request of trade group Organic Soybean Processors of America into imports of the key protein component of animal feed used by poultry and dairy producers. Per the final results, cooperating mandatory respondent Bergwerff Organic and all other unexamined companies will face dumping rates of 3.07% and countervailing duty rates of 9.57%....

