Property Developer Will Go To Trial Against Axis, Court Says

By Silvia Martelli (March 21, 2022, 6:53 PM GMT) -- A court has ruled that a property developer's lawsuit against Axis must go to trial, because the insurer has a right to try to prove it is not liable for a £6 million ($7.9 million) judgment against a law firm that misappropriated its funds. High Court Judge Clare Moulder refused Discovery Land Co. LLC's bid for summary judgment on its claim because doing so would be "an abuse of process." Axis Specialty Europe SE has a right to go to trial to show that an alleged director of the law firm, Jirehouse Partners LLP, had "condoned" the actions of a partner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS