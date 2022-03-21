Becton Dickinson Urges Justices To Reject Baxter's IP Petition

By Dani Kass (March 21, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Baxter Corp.'s attempt to save its telepharmacy patent after the Federal Circuit invalidated it relies on forfeited arguments and misunderstandings of the underlying ruling and law, Becton Dickinson has told the U.S Supreme Court. In an opposition brief filed Friday, Becton Dickinson urges the justices not to take up Baxter's Nov. 30 petition, which has accused the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit of wrongly overriding the Patent Trial and Appeal Board by reversing a decision rather than remanding it. Becton Dickinson claims the issues raised by Baxter come down to a "factbound" analysis that would only apply to this case....

