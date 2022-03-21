Loeb & Loeb Expands LA Office With Cozen O'Connor Duo

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 21, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb announced on Monday that it had added two new partners to its Los Angeles team from Cozen O'Connor, furthering the firm's recent effort to expand in the city. Devin Donohue and Thomas Lombardi have worked together as a duo for more than 20 years, having moved from their own firm in March 2020 to Cozen O'Connor and now Loeb & Loeb LLP. Donohue is a commercial litigator focusing on trade secrets, securities litigation and Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement, while Lombardi focuses on real estate litigation, the firm said. Alyse Pelavin, managing partner of the firm's Los Angeles...

