Judge OKs $130M Deal On Whitefish Puerto Rico Contract

By Rick Archer (March 21, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A federal judge Monday approved a $130 million deal to settle claims against Puerto Rico's bankrupt electric utility by a company that briefly held a controversial contract to repair the island's hurricane-damaged electric grid. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain's order approves a settlement between the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and Whitefish Energy Holdings over claims by Whitefish seeking payment for the two months it worked restoring the island's electrical system. In September 2017, PREPA — which only a month before had begun proceedings to restructure its $9 billion in debt — signed a $300 million contract with Montana-based Whitefish...

