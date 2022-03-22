Texas Justices Mull Constitutionality Of Smokable Hemp Ban

By Katie Buehler (March 22, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned whether the state's ban on local businesses manufacturing and producing smokable forms of hemp is reasonably based on its interest in protecting public health and safety or if it constitutes an oppressive, unconstitutional regulation of economic activity. During oral arguments, the justices' line of questioning focused on if the ban — deemed unconstitutional by a Travis County District Court judge in August — meets a standard created by the court in its 2015 decision in Patel v. Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. In that case, the court ruled 6-3 that laws were unconstitutional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS