NJ Health System's Virus Coverage Suit Kept In Federal Court

By Ben Zigterman (March 21, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey health care system can't send its COVID-19 coverage suit against a Zurich Insurance Group unit back to state court, a Garden State federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Christine P. O'Hearn said federal judges are capable of answering questions of COVID-19 coverage. Inspira Health Network is seeking coverage from American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. under the policy's interruption by communicable disease, or ICD, coverage, according to court documents. "While the interpretation of the ICD term in plaintiff's policy certainly implicates important issues of public policy in New Jersey and no New Jersey court may have yet...

