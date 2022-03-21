Dry Cleaner To Pay $2.2M To Settle NY's Pollution Claims

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 21, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Long Island, New York, laundromat and dry cleaner owner agreed Monday to pay $2.2 million to settle the state's claims for cleanup costs related to chemical contamination that allegedly polluted the groundwater around the facility. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the dry cleaners, located in Huntington, New York, violated the federal Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act between approximately 1965 and 2004 by releasing tetrachloroethylene, also known as perchloroethylene or PCE, at the site and that PCE and its degradation products trichloroethene, or TCE, and dichloroethylene, or DCE, leached into groundwater at the site and then migrated into...

