Judge Rips Formosa Plastics' Consent Decree Challenge

By Jonathan Capriel (March 22, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has rejected Formosa Plastics Corp.'s request to pause the cleaning of Gulf of Mexico waterways polluted by its dumping of billions of plastic pellets, ruling that the $50 million consent decree it signed clearly states that decontamination must continue until those efforts do more harm than good. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt said on Friday that Formosa's arguments for why it should hold off "fail on all counts." He specifically took aim at the company's assertion that the price of cleaning up the "very small quantities of plastics" in specific areas outweighs the benefits. "The consent decree...

