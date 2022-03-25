Dechert Accused Of Continuing Harassment Of UAE Prisoner

By Joanne Faulkner (March 25, 2022, 6:45 PM GMT) -- A United Arab Emirates political prisoner has accused Dechert LLP and its former head of white-collar crime of harassing him since he sued them in London in an attempt to compromise his legal representation. Lawyers for Karam al-Sadeq, who is suing Dechert over its alleged involvement in his detention in Ras Al Khaimah, claims in High Court documents, which have recently been made public, that he has continued to face harassment and intimidation for bringing proceedings against the law firm and three prominent white-collar attorneys. Al-Sadeq — who has been imprisoned in Ras Al Khaimah since 2014 — claims former Dechert...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS