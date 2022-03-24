ProPharma Settles With Insurers Over €9M Acquisition Suit

By Silvia Martelli (March 24, 2022, 5:56 PM GMT) -- A group of Lloyd's insurers has settled ProPharma's lawsuit seeking €8.8 million ($9.7 million) in coverage for losses linked to an acquisition that went south after the life sciences company was allegedly misled about the value of the business. High Court Judge Andrew Baker signed off an agreement in a consent order filed March 18, resolving ProPharma's claim that seven Lloyd's syndicates owe it a total of €8.8 million under a warranty and indemnity policy that the company took out in July 2018. Neither side immediately responded to a request for comment. ProPharma Group provides regulatory and medical information services to pharmaceutical...

