Fla. Bros. Get Prison For $112M Drug-Treatment Billing Fraud

By Adam Lidgett (March 21, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A federal court has given two Florida brothers who ran substance abuse treatment companies years in prison after they were convicted of a purported $112 million scheme to wrongly bill for treatment that either wasn't required or was never even provided. According to court records, U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas on Friday sentenced Jonathan Markovich to more than 15 years in prison, and sentenced his brother Daniel Markovich to just over eight years in prison. Both will also have three years of supervised release and will have to pay millions in restitution, according to court records. "These individuals orchestrated a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS