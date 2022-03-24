Next Steps For Hospitality Cos. After DOL Tip Credit Rule Win

By James Boudreau, Jason Jendrewski and Riley Lagesen (March 24, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 22, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas denied[1] the Restaurant Law Center and Texas Restaurant Association's much-watched emergency motion seeking to enjoin nationwide enforcement of the U.S. Department of Labor's new rule regulating when employers may take a tip credit against their employees' wages under federal law. Restaurants and other businesses employing tipped workers, many of whom may have been taking a wait-and-see approach in light of the litigation, must now review their tip credit and pooling practices. The DOL's changes to the regulations pose significant practical challenges for operators seeking to take a tip credit...

