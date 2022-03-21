Drug Maker Stole COVID Vax Trade Secrets, $950M Suit Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 21, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A Seattle biopharmaceutical company sued India-based Emcure in Washington federal court on Monday, claiming the generic-drug maker stole its secrets for a new COVID vaccine with a proprietary mRNA platform and should pay more than $950 million in damages. HDT Bio said its suit stems from Emcure's "blatant theft" of its "billion-dollar trade secrets" concerning "the most advanced vaccine technology in the world." The American company said its COVID-19 vaccine was created with a goal of providing top-notch health care to all, regardless of nationality or income. Its scientists developed a vaccine against COVID-19 that is "safer, cheaper, more portable, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS