Fired Boston Top Cop May Lose Federal Claims, Judge Hints

By Brian Dowling (March 21, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge hinted on Monday that he might strip constitutional claims from a lawsuit filed by the city's former police commissioner and return the fight over his termination in the wake of domestic abuse allegations to state court. The suggestion by U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin came as former Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White tried to add claims to his May 2021 suit initially filed in state court, arguing that acting Mayor Kim Janey illegally rushed to judgment by firing him over domestic violence allegations from the 1990s. The judge asked White's counsel, Nicholas B. Carter of Todd...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS