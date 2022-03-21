Gibson Dunn Grabs Willkie Energy Leader For Houston Office

By Katie Buehler (March 21, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP on Monday announced it has hired a Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP partner experienced in advising private equity clients in financial and energy markets to help lead the firm's national private equity practice in Houston. Michael De Voe Piazza is joining Gibson Dunn as partner after serving as co-head of Willkie Farr's energy practice, where he advised clients in a variety of multimillion-dollar acquisitions and mergers, joint ventures and investment decisions. He will co-lead the firm's U.S. private equity practice and help expand it both nationally and in Texas. Piazza told Law360 on Monday that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS