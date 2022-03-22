Stroock, WilmerHale Latest To Raise Associate Salaries

By Matt Perez (March 22, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- WilmerHale and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP are the latest to join the mass wave of firms raising associate salaries to match those of Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Law360 Pulse confirmed Tuesday. The two firms will adopt the Cravath scale, which pays in a range between $215,000 for attorneys who started in 2021 and $415,000 for lawyers who joined in 2014, Law360 Pulse confirmed. The raises for both firms will be retroactive to Jan. 1. For Stroock in particular, attorneys in its New York and Washington, D.C., offices will follow the Cravath scale, while Los Angeles, Miami, special counsel...

