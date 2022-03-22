Former Jones Day Atty Joins Winston & Strawn In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (March 22, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A former Jones Day litigator who won the dismissal of the first private cryptocurrency antitrust suit has joined Winston & Strawn LLP as a partner in Dallas, the firm announced Monday. Christopher Pace spent nearly eight years with Jones Day as a partner in its Miami office before joining Winston's Dallas office, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is admitted to practice in both Texas and Florida, as well as California, New York and Washington, D.C., according to his Winston profile. He focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation — including antitrust and unfair competition lawsuits — and government investigations, according...

