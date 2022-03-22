Judge On The Fence In Suit Alleging Flea Market Knockoffs

By Jasmin Jackson (March 22, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge refused to issue early wins to luxury retailer Luxottica or the local flea market it accused in a trademark infringement suit of engaging in rampant counterfeit sales, saying she wasn't convinced that shoppers were significantly confused or that the market was unaware of its vendors' knockoffs. In an order denying cross bids for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez found on Monday that Ochoa's Flea Market LLC can't wiggle out of Luxottica Group S.p.A.'s claims that the flea market "turned a blind eye" to vendors' fake Luxottica products, such as counterfeit Ray-Ban and Oakley eyewear, ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS