Barnes & Thornburg Taps Ex-Apollo Global Private Funds Pro

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 31, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has added a former Apollo Global Management private funds and products counsel to its partnership in New York, the firm has announced. Attorney Kerry Potter McCormick joined the firm's investment funds and asset management practice last week, and will advise private equity funds, hedge funds, credit funds and real estate funds in the new role. Speaking by phone with Law360, Potter McCormick, who before joining Apollo was an investment funds counsel at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, said she's returning to law firm life after she realized there was a gap in the market for...

