Boy Scouts Expert Backs Up $250M Ch. 11 Deal With Mormons

By Vince Sullivan (March 21, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A sex abuse claim valuation expert testified Monday in the ongoing Chapter 11 confirmation trial of the Boy Scouts of America, supporting a $250 million settlement the organization reached last year with entities associated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, once the largest bloc of Scouting groups in the country. During the sixth day of the trial, Charles E. Bates of economic consulting firm Bates White LLC testified that he had conducted extensive mathematical analyses of the more than 82,000 sex abuse claims lodged against the Boy Scouts over the last several decades and came to various conclusions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS