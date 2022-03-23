From Alice To Fintiv: Judge O'Malley Dishes On Patent Law

By Dani Kass (March 23, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- There are very few patent issues that haven't ended up in front of former Federal Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley, and now that she's stepped down from the bench, O'Malley's speaking up on the biggest controversies of the moment, from Judge Alan Albright's transfer denials to a recent compromise that waives patents for COVID-19 vaccines. Judge Kathleen O'Malley Judge O'Malley spoke with Law360 in an extensive interview this week, delving into what she would like to see the U.S. Supreme Court change, defending the Federal Circuit's use of Rule 36 orders, and more. Here, the former circuit judge shares her takes on nine major...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS