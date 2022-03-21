DC Circ. Consolidates Appeals In Diversity Visa Delay Suits

By Mike LaSusa (March 21, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday consolidated several appeals launched by the Biden administration in cases accusing the State Department of illegally delaying the processing of diversity visas in fiscal years 2020 and 2021. The consolidation order ties together the White House's appeals of a handful of lower court orders directing the U.S. Department of State to issue thousands of delayed diversity visas by the end of September. The appeals court also partially granted a request to hear the appeals in an expedited fashion, with opening briefs due in the next few weeks and final briefs due by early June. Oral arguments...

