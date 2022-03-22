Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Law Firm Fights Citibank's Dismissal Bid In Fraud Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (March 22, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey law firm has urged a federal court in the Garden State not to dismiss its suit against Citibank NA over an alleged scam that sent nearly $119,000 of the firm's funds to a bogus entity's account, arguing the wire transfer wouldn't have been completed if the bank had acted appropriately.

Scura Wigfield Heyer Stevens & Cammarota LLP pushed back against Citibank's argument that it was merely an intermediary in the allegedly fraudulent wire transfer, saying in a brief on Monday that the bank is liable because it had actual knowledge of a discrepancy involving the name and account...

