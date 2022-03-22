NJ Law Firm Fights Citibank's Dismissal Bid In Fraud Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (March 22, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey law firm has urged a federal court in the Garden State not to dismiss its suit against Citibank NA over an alleged scam that sent nearly $119,000 of the firm's funds to a bogus entity's account, arguing the wire transfer wouldn't have been completed if the bank had acted appropriately. Scura Wigfield Heyer Stevens & Cammarota LLP pushed back against Citibank's argument that it was merely an intermediary in the allegedly fraudulent wire transfer, saying in a brief on Monday that the bank is liable because it had actual knowledge of a discrepancy involving the name and account...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS