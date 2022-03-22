Ex-Pfizer Execs Deny Taking Trade Secrets To Their Startup

By Adam Lidgett (March 22, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Two former Pfizer executives have hit back at the company's accusations that they swiped diabetes and cancer medication research, saying their new research has nothing to do with their work at Pfizer. Min Zhong and Xiayang Qiu on Friday filed their answer to a February trade secrets complaint in which Pfizer said the pair stole confidential data on diabetes and obesity drug GLP-1 and leukemia treatment Bosulif. Zhong and Qiu, who founded QILU Regor, said their company's "research and patents were the result of diligent efforts that did not rely on any Pfizer trade secrets or confidential information, and instead relied...

