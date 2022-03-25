White & Case Adds Sullivan & Cromwell M&A Pro In LA

By James Mills (March 25, 2022, 9:34 AM EDT) -- White & Case LLP has added a Sullivan & Cromwell LLP mergers and acquisitions specialist as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Matthew Barnett, who spent 11 years at Sullivan & Cromwell, joins White & Case's global mergers and acquisitions practice, the firm said March 21. He advises domestic businesses, multinational companies and private equity firms on all aspects of M&A transactions as well as securities matters. He is also experienced with divestitures, equity investments, and joint ventures, especially in the life sciences, technology and telecommunications fields. John Reiss, White & Case's global head of M&A, said Barnett's arrival is...

