Full Fed. Circ. Asked To Review Indefiniteness Ruling

By Britain Eakin (March 22, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Autodesk Inc. wants the full Federal Circuit to review a split panel ruling it says "departed from precedent," which reversed a California federal judge's determination that a Nature Simulation Systems computer-aided design patent it was accused of infringing is invalid for being indefinite. In a petition for rehearing filed Monday, Autodesk argued that the 2-1 panel majority's January decision "adopted a new, heightened standard" that defers to patent examiners on the question of indefiniteness, rather than following the Federal Circuit precedent, which it argued has never deferred "to administrative patent judges, let alone examiners," when it comes to determining claim scope....

