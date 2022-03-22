Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Full Fed. Circ. Asked To Review Indefiniteness Ruling

By Britain Eakin (March 22, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Autodesk Inc. wants the full Federal Circuit to review a split panel ruling it says "departed from precedent," which reversed a California federal judge's determination that a Nature Simulation Systems computer-aided design patent it was accused of infringing is invalid for being indefinite.

In a petition for rehearing filed Monday, Autodesk argued that the 2-1 panel majority's January decision "adopted a new, heightened standard" that defers to patent examiners on the question of indefiniteness, rather than following the Federal Circuit precedent, which it argued has never deferred "to administrative patent judges, let alone examiners," when it comes to determining claim scope....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!