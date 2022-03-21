Apple Can't Dodge Bulk Of Suit Over Heart Monitor Software

By Hailey Konnath (March 21, 2022, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday refused to throw out AliveCor's suit claiming Apple unlawfully monopolized the U.S. market for watchOS heart rate analysis apps, trimming the complaint but ultimately finding that AliveCor had plausibly alleged antitrust claims against the tech giant. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White granted in part and denied in part Apple's motion to dismiss, finding that AliveCor's allegations that Apple has "complete control" over heart health tracking apps are sufficient at this stage in the litigation. Specifically, Judge White said that AliveCor has adequately alleged an aftermarket — the secondary market for repairs and maintenance —...

