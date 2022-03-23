Alex Jones Denied Bid To Delay Sandy Hook Deposition

By Clarice Silber (March 23, 2022, 12:46 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut Superior Court judge has denied conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' bid to delay his deposition in defamation litigation with the families of eight people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, questioning the authenticity of a doctor's letter signaling he has undisclosed medical conditions and should remain home. Judge Barbara Bellis said during an emergency remote hearing Tuesday that Jones' attempt to delay his deposition set for Wednesday and Thursday in Austin, Texas, came with "no credible evidence" and that the physician's letter "is not actually a medical record; it is just this bare-bones note." Judge Bellis also made...

